The World’s Coal-Fired Power Generation Hit a Record High in 2023

Global coal-fired power generation reached a record-high level in 2023, per data from environmental think tank Ember reported by Reuters columnist Gavin Maguire. As countries, especially in Asia, looked to meet growing electricity demand and ensure their energy security, coal use in power generation hit record highs. Per Ember data, global electricity generation from coal was 8,295 terawatt hours (TWh) between January and October, up by 1% compared to the same period in 2022. Meanwhile, global coal exports also rose last year to more than 1 billion…