The World’s Second-Biggest Coal Company Is Looking to Exit the Industry

The world’s second-biggest coal company is looking to get out of the coal business. For years now, Glencore has stayed stalwart in its dedication to the coal sector, reaping the benefits as other companies have dropped out of the market under increasing pressure to phase down and phase out the world’s dirtiest fossil fuel. But now the company is preparing for its own exit from the coal sector, signaling that coal’s terminal decline could be just around the corner. Late last month the coal giant, based in Vancouver, British Columbia,…