27 Nov, 23

The World’s Top 50 Importing Nations

UncategorizedNo Comments

In 2022, global imports climbed to $25.6 trillion in value, or about the size of the U.S. GDP. As an engine of growth, global trade broadens consumer choices and can lower the cost of goods. For businesses, it can improve the quality of inputs and strengthen competitiveness. In the graphic below, Visual Capitalist’s Dorothy Neufeld and Christina Kostandi show the 50 largest importers, with data from the World Trade Organization. Which Countries Import the Most Goods? With $3.4 trillion in imports in 2022, the…

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This field is required.

This field is required.

Copyright © 2021 All Rights Reserved.