05 Apr, 24

Thermal Batteries: A Clean and Sustainable Alternative to Lithium-Ion Batteries

UncategorizedNo Comments

The discussion about electric batteries has long been centred around lithium-ion batteries, which use lithium resources in their development. The large-scale rollout of these batteries relies on the development of vast mining projects to source the lithium and other metals and minerals required for their production. Due to the limitations of these types of batteries, scientists have been exploring the viability of alternative materials for battery construction to increase the number of energy storage options. While some companies are testing gravity…

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This field is required.

This field is required.

Copyright © 2021 All Rights Reserved.