These Are The 10 Most Polluted Cities In The EU

The Dubai conference on climate change, or COP28, is currently underway, running from November 30 to December 12, 2023. The international conference will bring together representatives from countries that are signatories to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change. One of the main objectives of COP28 is to continue the development of energy transition and accelerate the phase-out of fossil fuels, major sources of greenhouse gasses and air pollutants. Beyond their impact on the climate, fossil fuels such as coal,…