ThinkTank: U.S. Should Focus On Lowering Oil Demand, Not Production

On the path to the presidency, Joe Biden wasn’t one to mince words with regards to his plans for the oil and gas business. When he was on the campaign trail, he vowed not to approve new drilling for oil and gas on federal lands. Indeed, he quickly proved he meant business by suspending new oil and gas leasing and drilling permits on public lands shortly after he ascended into the Oval Office. But those were the halcyon days before hard reality, including the aftermath of Covid and Russia’s war in Ukraine, struck. Biden would…