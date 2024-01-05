This Ain’t Your Daddy’s Shale Boom

Despite a decline in the number of drilling rigs, U.S. crude oil production jumped to record-high levels last year to blunt the impact of OPEC’s oil supply-management policies. The growth in U.S. shale over the past year was one of the biggest surprises on the market; while everyone expected production to increase, few had predicted that the rise in output would be so fast and so high. The year 2023 saw the U.S. hit a record crude oil production level of over 13.2 million barrels per day (bpd)—more than any other country…