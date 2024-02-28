This Might Be The Fastest Way to Double U.S. Grid Capacity

The Biden administration has set an ambitious target to generate 80% of the United States’ electricity from renewables by 2030 and 100% carbon-free electricity by 2035. However, the country’s aging infrastructure is already struggling to keep pace with the rapid growth of renewable energy, with experts saying a massive grid overhaul is required to make intermittent generation possible. Unfortunately, the cost of doing this the traditional way is prohibitive: last year, the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE) provided…