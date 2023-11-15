This Winter Could Usher In A Storm For LNG Markets

The spot market for liquefied natural gas (LNG) is calmer than usual for this time of year as inventories in both Europe and Asia are high, and the weather is still mild. Demand in Europe and Asia is rising in November compared to the warmer October, but LNG spot prices in Asia have dropped in the past three weeks, and the benchmark prices in Europe have also declined in recent days amid eased concerns about Eastern Mediterranean supply and nearly full EU natural gas storage sites. However, the calmness in the LNG market could…