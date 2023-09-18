Thousands Urge Biden To Stop New Oil And Gas Projects Ahead Of Climate Summit

Tens of thousands of people rallied in New York on Sunday, urging U.S. President Joe Biden to end approvals for new oil and gas projects as world leaders are heading to New York to take part in a climate summit on Wednesday. Leaders are gathering in New York for this week’s UN General Assembly and a separate Climate Ambition Summit at the UN headquarters. The White House has said that President Biden does not plan to attend the Climate Ambition Summit on Wednesday. The March to End Fossil Fuels on Sunday featured politicians including Alexandria…