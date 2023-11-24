Threat To Vital Oil Shipping Lane Escalates

The Iran-aligned Houthi rebels of Yemen have warned Israel and its allies that any ship crossing the Bab el-Mandeb Strait linking the Red Sea with the Arabian Sea will be considered “a legitimate target,” in the latest escalation of the threat to one of the world’s most important oil chokepoints. “Allies of the Zionist enemy who ensure passage through Bab al-Mandab are also considered to be a legitimate target,” General Mohammad Fadl Abdelnabi, the commander of Houthi naval forces, said in a video aboard…