Three Drivers of Negative Sentiment in Natural Gas Right Now

U.S. natural gas futures have failed to sustain earlier gains, with markets succumbing to the trifecta of forecasts for milder weather during the holiday season, record gas output, and fears of a global economic slowdown in 2024. Henry Hub natural gas fell nearly 5% on Tuesday to $2.31/MMBtu, the lowest settlement since June. Chinese demand is quickly turning into oversupply, with traders now being forced to seek other regions to offload the surplus. Meanwhile, European gas inventories are at record levels. The EIA estimates the continent…