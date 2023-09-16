Tight Diesel Markets Could Add To Inflation Woes

Distillate markets are tightening again, lifting the prices of diesel and heating oil for the harvest and winter heating seasons and threatening to raise inflationary pressures again. Refinery outages, changed global oil trade flows, a cautiously optimistic freight market in the United States, and inventories at some of the lowest levels in years have tightened the diesel market and are likely to further tighten it in the coming months. Diesel futures in the U.S. are rising while the East Coast is scrambling for distillate fuels ahead of…