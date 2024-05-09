Tokyo Researchers Unveil Stable, Highly Conductive Lithium-Ion Conductor

Tokyo University of Science scientists have discovered a stable, highly conductive lithium-ion conductor in the form of a pyrochlore-type oxyfluoride. It’s an innovation addressing the need for non-sulfide solid electrolytes. All-solid-state lithium-ion batteries offer enhanced safety and energy density compared to liquid electrolyte counterparts, but face challenges like lower conductivity and insufficient electrode contact. The non-sulfide solid electrolytes, offer higher conductivity and stability and pave the way for advanced all-solid-state…