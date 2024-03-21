21 Mar, 24

Tokyo Tech Scientists Crack Hydrogen Storage Conundrum

Tokyo Institute of Technology scientists have reported hydrogen stored in hydrogen boride sheets can be efficiently released electrochemically. Through a series of experiments, they demonstrated that dispersing these sheets in an organic solvent and applying a small voltage is enough to release all the stored hydrogen efficiently. The results suggest hydrogen boride sheets could soon become a safe and convenient way to store and transport hydrogen, which is a cleaner and more sustainable fuel. The research paper, published in the journal Small,…

