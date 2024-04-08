08 Apr, 24

Top Coal Province in China to Curb Output for First Time in Years

UncategorizedNo Comments

Weaker coal prices and demand and mine closures due to safety checks are set to reduce coal output in China’s largest coal-producing province, Shanxi, by 4% this year, for the first time in seven years, according to a plan announced by the provincial government. Shanxi, which last year produced 29% of China’s coal, is set to see its coal production drop to 1.3 billion metric tons in 2024, from 1.36 billion tons produced in 2023, Reuters reported on Monday, quoting a post on the local government’s WeChat account. In February,…

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This field is required.

This field is required.

Copyright © 2021 All Rights Reserved.