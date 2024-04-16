Top Indian Refiner Seeks Buyers of U.S. Crude as Russian Shipments Rebound

India’s largest private refiner, Reliance Industries, has sought to resell U.S. WTI crude within weeks of buying it, anonymous trading sources familiar with the matter told Bloomberg, as signs have started to emerge that more Russian crude may have resumed heading to India. Last week, Reliance tried to sell WTI Midland for loading in May to other potential buyers in Asia, Bloomberg’s sources said. Amid issues with payments and stricter U.S. sanctions on Russian crude exports, including sanctions on Russia’s state tanker…