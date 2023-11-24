Top Semiconductor Companies Control 98% of Global Market

They’re in our phones, cars, planes, and even fridges. Semiconductor chips have become critical for the modern way of life, and the biggest semiconductor foundry companies rake in billions of dollars from widespread demand. Visual Capitalist’s Marcus Lu and Pallavi Rao show in the following chart, the largest semiconductor foundry companies by their percentage of global revenues in Q1 2023, using data sourced from Trendforce. We highlight data for companies that only operate foundries (fabrication plants) that manufacture chips for clients,…