Top U.S. Oil ETF Gets Largest Inflows Since 2020 As Oil Prices Surge

The United States Oil ETF has recently seen inflows topping $200 million amid bullish market sentiment that crude oil futures prices will continue to rise, according to Bloomberg estimates published on Friday. The United States Oil ETF (NYSEARCA: USO) seeks to reflect the performance of the spot price of West Texas Intermediate light, sweet crude oil delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma by investing in a mix of oil futures contracts and other oil interests. The recent inflows of $200 million are the highest inflows into the exchange-traded…