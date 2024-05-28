TotalEnergies and VERBUND Explore Green Hydrogen Production in Tunisia

TotalEnergies and Austria’s electricity company VERBUND will study the feasibility of producing green hydrogen in Tunisia for export to central Europe via pipelines, the French supermajor said on Tuesday. TE H2, an 80/20 joint-venture formed by TotalEnergies and EREN Groupe, and VERBUND have signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Tunisia to study the implementation of a large green hydrogen project, H2 Notos, in the North African country for export to Central Europe through pipelines. H2 Notos is expected to produce green…