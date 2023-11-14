TotalEnergies CEO Says LNG Volatility Here To Stay Until New Supply Kicks In

The LNG market will continue to see volatility until there is new supply, TotalEnergies CEO Patrick Pouyanne said on Tuesday at a Wood MacKenzie Gas and LNG Future of Energy Conference. In the longer term, “from 2026, 2027 we will have more margin to read the price,” Pouyanne said. Some may look at the LNG market as in a state of status quo after Europe was able to secure enough gas in storage to fill its facilities to 99.49 percent. This does manage to insulate Europe from typical supply shocks seen in the winter months, and most view…