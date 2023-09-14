TotalEnergies Considers $9 Billion Oil Project Offshore Suriname

TotalEnergies is launching development studies for a 200,000-bpd oil project offshore Suriname worth $9 billion, in what could be the first commercial crude production in the South American country neighboring the new hotspot for discoveries, Guyana. The French supermajor announced this week its intention to start detailed engineering studies (FEED) for a project in Block 58 by the end of 2023, during a visit by TotalEnergies CEO Patrick Pouyanné to Suriname to meet with Suriname’s President Chandrikapersad Santokhi and the CEO of…