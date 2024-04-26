TotalEnergies Mulls Primary New York Listing to Expand U.S. Shareholder Base

TotalEnergies CEO, Patrick Pouyanne, disclosed plans for a potential New York listing during an analyst briefing on Friday, citing the desire to attract a larger share of U.S. investors. With 47% of institutional shareholders and 39% of global investors based in the United States, TotalEnergies (TTEF.PA) aims to strategically position itself within the American financial landscape. While a definitive decision awaits board deliberations, Pouyanne emphasized the importance of adapting to investor preferences, especially in light of market dynamics…