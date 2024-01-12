TotalEnergies Port Arthur Refinery Shuts Crude Units on Malfunction

The TotalEnergies refinery in Port Arthur, Texas, has been forced to shut down its two crude distillation units and two vacuum distillation units, due to a malfunction at the gasoline-producing unit, sources with knowledge of the refinery operations have told Reuters. After a malfunction at the gasoline-producing fluidic catalytic cracker (FCC) at the 238,000 barrel-per-day refinery, the plant shut down on Thursday the two crude distillation and two vacuum distillation units, according to Reuters’ sources. Those units convert crude into…