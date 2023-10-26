TotalEnergies: Qatar’s Future LNG Cargoes Could Be Diverted Away From Europe

TotalEnergies and Qatar could divert to other countries LNG cargoes bound for France after 2026 for 27 years, according to the chief executive of the French supermajor. Earlier this month, QatarEnergy and TotalEnergies signed two long-term LNG agreements under which Qatar will supply up to 3.5 million tons per year of LNG to France for 27 years beginning in 2026. Under the deal, the LNG will be delivered on an ex-ship basis to the Fos Cavaou LNG receiving terminal in southern France. TotalEnergies is a minority partner in Qatar’s…