TotalEnergies’ South Africa Ambitions: Wise or Risky?

Two environmentalist groups have challenged in court French oil major TotalEnergies’ plans to drill five wells offshore South Africa. The groups seek to stop the drilling, claiming that the environmental impact assessment was not done according to requirements. This is not the first time activists are challenging oil exploration in South Africa. It won’t be the last. But the French supermajor does not seem too bothered by it. Neither does it seem too bothered, for now, about other challenges it may encounter should the results…