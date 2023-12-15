TotalEnergies to Build a Solar and Storage Project in South Africa

TotalEnergies is launching with partners the construction of a solar plus storage plant in South Africa, the French energy major said on Friday. The hybrid renewable energy project will include a 216 megawatt (MW) solar plant and a 500 MWh battery storage system to manage the intermittency of solar production, the company said. The project, located in the Northern Cape province, is planned to supply dispatchable renewable electricity to the South African national grid for 20 years. Under the terms of a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) signed in November,…