TotalEnergies Ups Stake in Namibia Oil As Discoveries Line Up

Offshore oil drilling in Namibia was boosted on Wednesday with French TotalEnergies’ move to increase its stake in the Venus discovery and the announcement of another discovery of light oil near Venus by a smaller explorer. On Wednesday, TotalEnergies said it had agreed to acquire an additional 10.5% interest in Namibia’s offshore block 2913B and an additional 9.39% interest in block 2912 from Impact Oil and Gas, which is majority owned by Africa Oil and Hosken Consolidated Investments Limited. “This transaction…