Toyota Chairman Questions EV Market Future

Toyota’s chairman and former CEO, Akio Toyoda, is at it again: providing the public with a dose of reality that electric vehicles will never dominate the global car market. Toyoda, grandson of the founder of the world’s largest car manufacturer, expressed at a business event this month, as reported by The Telegraph, that EVs will never capture 30% of global market share. He explained that petrol-burning vehicles and hybrids, along with hydrogen fuel cell vehicles, will dominate. Toyoda made the point: How can EVs be the future when…