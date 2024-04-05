Trade Disputes and Technological Advancements Impacting Rare Earth Market

Via Metal Miner Month over month, rare earth metals witnessed new price lows not seen since September 2020. While neodymium oxide and praseodymium oxide witnessed the sharpest drop out of all of the components of the Rare Earths MMI (Monthly Metals Index), the index fell by 5.08% overall. But with price points nearing pre-pandemic lows, the index may have finally found a bottom following six straight months of declines. Rare Earth Metals Nearing Pre-Pandemic Price Lows A recent S&P Global article shed some light on the year-over-year decline…