Trade Tensions Escalate As EU Delves Into Chinese EV Subsidies

The European Union has officially started its anti-subsidy investigation into Chinese electric vehicles. The EU is investigating because it claims that emerging data indicates a probable surge in government-backed, low-cost imports, putting an already fragile EU sector at immediate risk. The inquiry will focus specifically on newly produced electric vehicles intended for carrying nine or fewer passengers; motorcycles, however, are not part of the current probe and the investigation is expected to wrap up within a year, according to an update by…