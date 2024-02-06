Traders Boost Bullish Bets on Oil

Money managers have become increasingly bullish on crude oil amid the geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and growing confidence that the U.S. will successfully avoid a recession this year. At the end of January, hedge funds and other portfolio investors continued to buy crude oil, expanding the net long position—the difference between bullish and bearish bets—to the largest they have held since last September when oil prices started sliding on concerns about economies and oversupply on the market. More confidence in the…