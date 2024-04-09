Trafigura: AI Boom Could Spark a Copper Shortage

The chief economist at commodity trading giant Trafigura has warned the copper market could tighten further as a result of artificial intelligence. Speaking at the Financial Times Commodities Summit in Switzerland, Trafigura’s chief economist Saad Rahim said that growth has “suddenly exploded” as a result of the proliferation of global data centres. By 2030, this could amount to an additional 1m tons of need, Rahim said and that the figure is “on top of a 4-5m ton deficit gap by 2030 anyway”. He added: “That’s…