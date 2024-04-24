Trafigura: EVs, AI And Clean Energy to Massively Boost Copper Demand

The electric vehicle, Artificial Intelligence (AI), power infrastructure and automation boom will drive at least 10 million metric tons of additional copper demand by 2035, Swiss multinational commodity trading company Trafigura has predicted. According to Graeme Train, Trafigura’s head of metals analysis, one third of the 10 million tons of new demand will come from the electric vehicle sector, “A third is electricity generation, transmission and distribution, and the rest is for things like automation, manufacturing capex and cooling…