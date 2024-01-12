Trans-Afghan Railroad Fuels Surge in Regional Trade

Trade between Afghanistan and Uzbekistan in 2023 increased sixfold year-on-year, hitting $266 million, a certain sign that engagement between the war-stricken nation and its northern neighbors is flourishing despite the Taliban’s ascendancy. Afghan news agency Tolonews cited an Industry and Trade Ministry representative in Kabul as saying that imports from Uzbekistan over that period reached $239 million, while $27 million of goods went in the other direction. “Most of our exported items to Uzbekistan are dried fruit, fruit juice, apricots,…