Trans Mountain Expansion: A Game-Changer for Canadian Oil Prices

The Trans Mountain Expansion Project, now finally completed after years of delays, is expanding access to markets for Canadian oil producers and is set to boost the price of Canada’s heavy crude oil for years to come, top executives at the major energy firms say. The expanded pipeline is tripling the capacity of the original pipeline to 890,000 barrels per day (bpd) from 300,000 bpd to carry crude from Alberta’s oil sands to British Columbia on the Pacific Coast. The Federal Government of Canada bought the Trans Mountain…