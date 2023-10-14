Trans Mountain Oil Pipeline 90% Complete

The Trans Mountain oil pipeline is nearly finished and will be “complete in the coming months,” Canadian Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Jonathan Wilkinson told Bloomberg on Friday. “I don’t have a specific date in front of me in terms of when the corporation expects to complete it, but the project is over 90 per cent complete,” Wilkinson shared, adding that he certainly expects it to come online “over the course of the 2024 period.” Wilkinson pointed to various delays that have plagued the expansion…