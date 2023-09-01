Trans Mountain Oil Pipeline Risks Delays If Route Change Isn’t Approved

Trans Mountain Corporation (TMC) warned this week in a filing to the Canada Energy Regulator that the oil pipeline expansion project could be delayed by several months and incur additional costs if the regulator doesn’t approve a last-minute change in a small section of the route. The company has asked the regulator to approve a change from its approved route on a 1.3-kilometer (0.8 mile) section south of Kamloops, British Columbia, Reuters reports. The current construction method of micro-tunneling through the section is not technically…