06 Oct, 23

Trans Mountain Pipeline Capacity Set To Triple

Line fill is set to commence some time in the next quarter, with the process expected to take between six and seven weeks, Trans Mountain said on Friday. Line fill will require 4.5 million barrels of crude oil and is the last step before crude deliveries from the pipeline can begin.  “We expect commercial operations to commence near the end of Q1 2024,” Trans Moutain said in a Friday statement. The timeline was disclosed following the company’s victory in a dispute with the Stk’emlupsemc Te Secwepemc Nation First Nation…

