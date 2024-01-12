Trans Mountain Pipeline Faces Two-Year Delay Without Route Change

The Canada Energy Regulator is hearing arguments on Friday from Trans Mountain Corporation on why it should allow a change in the route and diameter of a small section of the pipeline. The company has warned that without that change it could face a worst-case scenario of a delay of two years in the completion of the pipeline. The expanded Trans Mountain pipeline will triple the capacity of the original pipeline to 890,000 barrels per day (bpd) from 300,000 bpd to carry crude from Alberta’s oil sands to British…