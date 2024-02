The prime minister of Trinidad and Tobago has declared a “national emergency” following a large offshore oil spill in the eastern Caribbean. “This is a national emergency and therefore it will have to be funded as an extraordinary expense,” Rowley said. “We don’t know the full scope and scale of what is going to be required,” the prime minister added. The oil spill was caused when a vessel overturned near Tobago last week, with the cause of the accident still under investigation, with…