Truckers Grapple With Rising Diesel Costs And High-Interest Rates

A couple of truckload carriers said the bottom of the cycle has likely occurred but acknowledged that any material positive inflection in fundamentals won’t happen until sometime in 2024. That likely means a “muted peak season” again this year. “I think there will be some signs of seasonal activity across September, October, November,” Schneider National CFO Steve Bruffett said at a Morgan Stanley investor conference Tuesday in Dana Point, California. “I think that sets us up for a more constructive start…