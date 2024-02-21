Trump 2.0 Set To Gut Biden’s Energy and Climate Policies

Donald Trump, the most likely Republican presidential nominee, is set to overturn or at least try to dismantle many of President Joe Biden’s energy and climate policies if the former president wins the November election. The Biden Administration’s methane rules, LNG export pause, EV mandates, federal oil and gas leasing, and even the Inflation Reduction Act will be all on the chopping block in a second Trump term in office. Trump would look to boost oil, natural gas, and coal development in the United States and, once again, withdraw…