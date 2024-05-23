23 May, 24

Trump Rakes in Millions from Oil Industry, Outpaces Biden in Campaign Funds

The oil industry is contributing millions to the Trump presidential campaign, helping the Republican candidate top his rival Joe Biden’s campaign war chest. And the Biden admin did a lot of this to itself. Bloomberg reported this week that the Trump campaign had raised a total of $76 million last month, which compared to a much lower $51 million for Biden. Per the New York Times, the Trump campaign has raised $7.3 million from the oil industry since the start of the year. And they are organizing events to help raise even more money…

