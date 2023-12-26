Turbulent Times For China’s Aluminum Industry

By Sohrab Darabshaw via AGMetalminer.com Conflicting reports continue to emerge from China regarding aluminum supply, demand, and production. Some information notes that the downturn in the country’s economy is largely due to the ongoing real estate crisis. As demand wanes, this poses questions regarding the internal pickup of aluminum and other base metals. However, other reports talk of the country setting new aluminum production records. Even Fitch Ratings agency recently predicted that aluminum demand in China would continue to increase…