Turkey And Russia Restart Talks On Gas Hub

Turkey and Russia have re-launched discussions to set up a regional hub for natural gas trading, but current disagreements about trading platforms and who should be in charge could delay the potential launch. In October last year, Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Russia’s Vladimir Putin agreed to set up a natural gas hub in Turkey, the Turkish president said. “And in his own words, Putin announced to the world that ‘Europe can get its natural gas from Türkiye’,” Erdogan was quoted as saying back then. A week earlier,…