Turkey Emerges as the Largest Coal-Fired Electricity Producer in Europe

Turkey has emerged as the largest coal-fired electricity producer in Europe as major EU economies have continued to shut down coal power plants and boost renewable energy generation. In the first four months of this year, Turkey was the top coal power producer in Europe, overtaking Germany, according to data from energy think tank Ember cited by Reuters columnist Gavin Maguire. This development highlights the diverging paths the EU and Turkey have taken in securing electricity supply. While the EU bloc—including…