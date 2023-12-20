Turkey Uses Sweden’s NATO Bid as Leverage in International Deals

It’s now widely perceived that Turkey will continue holding up final formal approval for Sweden’s entry into NATO as retaliation for the West’s support for Israel as it continues assaulting Gaza. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan added further items to the list of grievances in Tuesday remarks suggesting he’ll continue to block Sweden’s membership bid if certain demands aren’t met. He said the ball lies in the US and Canada’s court. “Positive developments both on [the acquisition of US] F-16s and Canada’s promises [on lifting its arms…