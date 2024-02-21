Turkish Firm Signs 1 GWh Energy Storage Deal With China’s Harbin

Turkey’s engineering group Kontrolmatik signed on Wednesday an agreement with a Chinese firm to build a wind farm and a 1 GWh energy storage facility in western Turkey, worth more than $600 million. Kontrolmatik’s unit Progresiva Enerji Yatirimlari Ticaret signed the deal with electric power plant equipment manufacturer Harbin Electric International (HEI), a unit of China’s Harbin Electric Co Ltd, at a ceremony in Ankara today. The investment for the 1 GWh energy storage facility is estimated in the range between $350…