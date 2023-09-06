06 Sep, 23

Turkmenistan And Uzbekistan Boost Energy Trade With Massive Gas Deal

UncategorizedNo Comments

It is customary for Central Asian leaders to exchange pleasantries among themselves whenever one of their countries is marking a day of independence or some other major holiday. But the warmth that Turkmen President Serdar Berdymukhamedov conveyed in his message to his Uzbek counterpart, Shavkat Mirziyoyev, for September 1 was more than mere formality.  It is hard to think which two nations in the region are at present enjoying as rosy a relationship as these two. As the data suggests, this cordial state of affairs is very much a legacy of…

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This field is required.

This field is required.

Copyright © 2021 All Rights Reserved.